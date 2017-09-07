We’re mad because it is not okay that every season when home town visits roll around, everyone just forgets about Osher like he’s not even a part of the process.

We just know that he turned up at the airport to help and then the woman at the counter had to inform him that he didn’t have a ticket. And then he had to go back to his hidey hole all by himself.

It’s too sad.

But all Matty can think about at the moment is Matty, and how he has to choose a woman who he’ll “spend the rest of [his] life with”, which is not even a little bit true.

Somehow, despite Osher’s conspicuous absence, Matty manages to run into Tara just outside Movie World on the Gold Coast.

“IT’S MY FAVOURITE PLACE IN QUEENSLAND,” Tara yells, and behind her is a trail of 46 Red Bull cans.

She informs him that they’ve got Movie World all to themselves and no.

Just outside of camera view are countless young families. with back packs full of snacks, who had been planning this day for months. “What about the Scooby Doo roller-coaster?” asks one child. “We’ll do it another time, Timmy,” says his mum, who quietly books a taxi to the airport so they can fly back to Germany.

But Matty and Tara don’t care about Timmy, because they’re fully grown adults who would rather not queue.

After shutting down the funnest place in the Southern Hemisphere for TWO PEOPLE, they nonchalantly leave and go to Tara's sister's house.

They're greeted by several children who ask, "Do you love each other?" which TBH is a really valid question when your aunty brings some random dude home to meet the whole family. But alas, they pretend it's complicated and kids are just so silly.

Obviously aunty Tara is competing with three other women for this man to love her on a reality TV show, okay sweetie?