The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 12: "I embarrassed myself. I wish it never happened."

No.

There’s a thing Osher regularly does that we haven’t talked about and it’s time.

It’s… it’s when he knocks on a surface once he’s already entered the room.

Osher, sweetie, you’re already here and knocking is generally a thing you do to the front of the door so that people can let you in.

But you’re already present. And more importantly, you are always welcome.

Everyone wants time with Matty which is surprising and also something we would like to hear said in seven different ways by seven different women. Flo wins and we're happy because she's still reaping the benefits of cheating in that game a few weeks back, and that is an important lesson to us all.

She arrives in an empty field in the middle of nowhere, and it was nice for Matty to pick her up.

Except he didn't, because for some reason he's arriving in a helicopter.

Flo says, "Omg I've never been in a helicopter!" and Matty says, "Neither have I!" which is a lie because he just arrived in a helicopter.

They fly over Sydney and try to out-adjective one another, describing their surroundings as, "stunning", "amazing", "beautiful", "romantic", and how fun is it finding synonyms for a word you've already used.