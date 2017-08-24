Last night, Michelle the rogue policewoman didn’t receive a rose (R.I.P), but she isn’t the one we should be feeling sorry for right now.

This show is about one person, and one person only.

Jen.

You see, now Jen doesn’t trust anyone to talk to at about her feelings. All the remaining women insist on sharing their thoughts/feelings/opinions, and to be honest, that’s not really what Jen is all about.

So as of tonight, she mostly only speaks to the camera.

As Jen is processing the conventions of conversation, Tara asks, 'so who hasn't been on a single date?' which seems patronising and also... we all goddamn know.

Out of nowhere and WITHOUT WARNING Osher emerges, and everyone squeals. In his most self aware moment as a TV personality, Osher says, "Deep inside I pretend you’re happy to see me, but I know you want me for one thing". Oh sweetie... that got too real.

No one argues with him, and they snatch the date card out of his hand before asking him to leave.

Elise gets the single date and it's something to do with a double decker bus and FFS Matty you lived in London for like two months.

