An 'It Girl' and a fall from grace: The true stories behind Babylon.

It’s up for a mountain of awards and boasts a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and Australia’s own Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving but what magic is making Oscar-nominated film Babylon a must watch this year?

The answer: The way it's weaved in the true, dark and depraved history of Hollywood.

Some back story first:

Strap in for a three-hour extravaganza, Damien Chazelle’s (Whiplash, La La Land) Babylon is set during the dying days of silent film in Hollywood.

With the entire movie spanning across a decade starting from 1926, the film dives into the corruption of 'Tinseltown' during those turbulent years.

The audience follow the stories of naïve upcoming actor Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a shameless actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and a famed silent film star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the collapse of what they know through some very dark story telling.

Before we get into it, watch the trailer for Babylon here. Post continues below.