Leo is a beautiful baby who screams every time he's in the car. His mum doesn't know what to do.

Parenting books, blogs and experts that say babies shouldn’t be left to cry for more than six minutes are having a laugh aren’t they? If like me you have a baby that hates the car, there will be a lot more than six minutes worth of crying on an average day.

My beautiful nine-week-old baby Leo has had to cry for up to 40 long minutes on car journeys and it is simply awful for both of us. I avoid driving where possible but if I want to see friends, get groceries or attend appointments, there are times when only the car will do.

Watch: When ‘bedtime’ means ‘party time’, and other things parents of toddlers really mean (post continues after video…)

Video by MWN

Our first-born son Toby, who is now six years old, was exactly the same. A rampant ball of screaming fury each and every time I turned on the car engine.

“But babies love the car,” friends said. “It should send him off to sleep!” Like hell it did.

I began to dread leaving the house. I’m not proud but sometimes I would scream back at him. Sometimes I would turn up the radio and sing over the top of the noise and other times I would weep at his clear distress and my feelings of frustration and overtiredness.

When my husband Jules and I were in the car together the tension was worse as we not only dealt with our own stress, but each other’s. I remember one particularly challenging car trip to Bluey’s Beach in New South Wales. We stopped frequently to feed and calm him but nothing worked. I cried, we fought over silly things, and the idea of going on a road trip ‘holiday’ with a three month old suddenly seemed ridiculous.