UPDATE:

Canberra police say they have found a missing baby boy safe and well after he was taken by his father.

The baby was being cared for by relatives before his biological father, 25-year-old Garry Gordon, removed him without telling them.

The incident prompted a day-long search.

Mr Gordon had been in contact with police and relations but had not been seen.

Police gave no details about the circumstances in which the nine-week-old boy was found, but it is understood the father has not presented himself to a police station.

Previously we reported:

Canberra police are appealing for the father of a nine-week-old baby to contact them, after the pair disappeared from an O’Malley home in the city’s south.

The baby boy was allegedly taken by Garry Gordon at 5:40am while he was being cared for by relatives.

Canberra police have issued a message to Mr Gordon that said he will not be arrested if he reports to a police station.

Police said Mr Gordon had contacted them and the other relations since the baby was taken but ended both calls in a distressed state.

ACT police initially described the incident as an abduction, but have now said it is a “check welfare”.

Garry Gordon (image via AFP).

Sergeant Harry Haines said police were anxious to contact Mr Gordon again as soon as possible.