ROAD TEST: "The baby sleeping bag that's helped my newborn sleep for longer between feeds."

For new parents like me, ensuring your baby is getting enough sleep and is comfortable enough to stay asleep for as long as possible becomes somewhat of an obsession. When baby sleeps, we get to sleep (or at least that’s how it’s meant to work).

While I try to navigate the feeding minefield in my zombie-like, sleep-deprived state in the middle of the night (should I try to feed him off both boobs so he sleeps longer or just let him go to sleep when he gets sleepy off the first?!), I haven’t had to worry too much about whether he is warm enough in his suddenly chilly room, and whether he is comfortable.

After a few weeks of wrapping my squirming, kicking baby in jersey or muslin wraps to find he had wriggled out of them 15 minutes later ( however, this may be a reflection of my swaddling technique rather than the use of wraps to swaddle) we quickly decided to transition to zip-up swaddles. No more wrapping!

I've had the pleasure of road-testing the Swaddle Grobag from baby sleep brand The Gro Company over the past week to see how it fares – and it's been a lifesaver during these suddenly chilly autumn nights.

The Swaddle Grobag is a baby swaddle that's a baby sleeping bag/zip-up enclosed skirt where they can kick around, and you can pop their arms out if you like. There are two types: Light and Cosy, depending on the weather.