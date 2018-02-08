New parents are turning to one app to order their lives again. And this is it.

Scientists might have only just given it a medical backing, but any new mum will tell you that ‘baby brain’ is one of the biggest hurdles to navigating life as a new parent.

The mental fog, that can be credited for putting keys in the fridge or leaving shopping at the supermarket, often creeps up during the final stages of pregnancy. And for many, it stays for the long haul.

Annoyingly, doctors and scientists have previously maintained that the pregnancy phenomenon was just a myth. Much to the annoyance of mums around the world.

But in January this year, researchers at Deakin University in Geelong, Victoria, uncovered measurable cognitive changes during pregnancy, especially in the last trimester, that continue after the baby is born.

And it’s no surprise really, with new parents facing an exhausting whirlwind of sleepless nights, dirty nappies and a rotation of never-ending feeds – all while wondering, Am I doing this right?

As each day melts into the next, mums have previously found it hard to keep track of sleep, feeds and nappy changes. Add in the help of extended family and it can get even trickier to keep an eye on the routine.

But modern-day mothers (and fathers too) are turning to technology to ensure they are correctly tracking their baby’s ever-changing routine. Tracker apps, like The Baby Diaries by TerryWhite Chemmart, are not only easy to use, with tracking at the touch of a button, but also allow extended family (or carers or babysitters) to log in when they are caring for bub.

And that means mum can have some stress-fee baby-free time and not worry that their little one isn’t keeping on track. So how do they work? The Baby Diaries, for example, has a pop-up track menu, focusing on feeds, sleep, nappy changing, baby’s measurements and their medicines.

The part that I like the most? There's a section dedicated specifically to milestones, so our family and close friends are able to log in and see what bub has been up to that day.

The update comes with a photo, and there’s a security pin to ensure it all remains private. Kiss goodbye to those endless WhatsApp groups and use the extra time to enjoy uninterrupted Netflix and feeds.