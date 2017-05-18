"Scanxiety": Why pregnant women are opting for more baby scans.

Last time I was pregnant, I was living in the UK and my ultrasounds were free under the NHS.

I was curious as to what was going on inside me but I can only remember having two scans.

A few years on, I’m living in Australia. I am 23 weeks pregnant and I have already had four scans and spent a lot of money on them.

I haven’t requested any extras but I’d had a couple even before I’d reached 12 weeks. It felt a bit strange; in my early scans my baby didn’t quite look like a baby yet and it made me stress more.

But some mums-to-be are desperate to take a sneak peek at their unborn babies because of worry it's been coined "scanxiety".

In the UK, women paying for extra private scans are on the rise, according to The Guardian. The NHS offers free scans at 12 and 20 weeks but a study of 2,000 women showed that women were opting for more either via private or offerings like 3D and 4D scans.

Rose, a sonographer who works for a private ultrasound studio Fetal Fotos in Adelaide, says people get scans for a variety of reasons.

"Some people are anxious and just want to make sure everything is all right," she told Mamamia.

"Some people are scrap-bookers and they want lots of pictures to document the pregnancy and some people just want a few photos of the baby as a pregnancy souvenir," she added.

"Some people have problems with their baby just want to see what it looks like."