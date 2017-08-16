At just 7-months-old, Almeera is already dependant on an oxygen mask to breathe, and could be facing a future in which she would be dependant on strangers’ blood.

The little girl was rushed to hospital in Indonesia last Wednesday, extremely feverish, in respiratory distress and with her fontanelles (the soft parts of he skull) bulging.

According to a GoFundMe page started in aid of her parents, tests confirmed she was suffering pneumonia with sepsis, and doctors are currently working to determine whether she has Beta Thalassemia, a blood disorder in which the body makes defective haemoglobin. This could mean she will rely on blood transfusions for life.

She's already undergone one transfusion, and stopped breathing at least three times in a single night.