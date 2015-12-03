Teenage girls are stealing your baby photos for a weird new game

The risk is real. But…in truth, this risk is not just contained to Instagram. The dark side exists in our three dimensional world too, so there is no room to judge one another. I will not get into a slinging match over posting children’s photos on Instagram. But I will say, much like we will not allow terrorists to beat us, we should not let online predators win either.

People will continue to go to football matches, out for dinner and watch their favourite bands. And, people also should still be able to post their own photographs of their own children on their own accounts without negativity.

So, judgments removed, I’m going to share with you what I recommend you do to ensure your account and your babies photos are as safe as they can be. This is what I personally would do or have done, however, if you think it’s bullshit then just continue on reading for comedic value if you so desire.

Location services on your phone. You really need to turn this off when you’re posting your babies photos on Instagram. Why? Erm. Common sense people.

Setting your profile to private. Again, this is a topic that arouses a lot of debate and differences of opinions. Yes, if you have a private profile it will deter predators, however if you want to be a successful Brand Rep this really is not an option for you as most businesses need maximum brand exposure. What you can do though is set your profile to private at night, I sporadically do this as you can filter followers in the morning when you wake. This is a good way to find Role Play accounts too. Additionally, no one will even notice.

As mentioned above you need to go through your followers. I do this at least three times a week. Yes, it’s a tedious task but one that is not negotiable for me. I know I will miss some suspect accounts, but at least I have peace of mind knowing I’m doing all I can to make my photos safer. It also feels good telling people to shut their pie holes when they surmise that I just let anyone follow me. You need to look for accounts with numbers as a username, or a name with RP or RPG at the end or they often have profile pictures of Insta babies you may know.

Watermarking your photos. This once was quite an effective way of making sure your pics weren’t stolen, however with the birth of new mobile Apps watermarking can now be removed in a split second. To be honest I think it doesn’t really deter anyone at all. In fact, I believe it could lead online predators to your account. How? Well, think about this. If they saw your photo under a hash tag or somewhere else on the Internet/Instagram, you are basically leading them to your account right? Hence, I personally don’t watermark.

Hashtagging. Like I have said, it will not stop these humans but it may make it difficult for them. Online predators tend to search hash tags like #babies, #baby #babygirl #babyboy #newborn #toddler etc. They also like to search all large children’s fashion feature pages, this is a common place they look. Bear in mind though, if you no longer hash tag some of these, you may decrease your chances of gaining a large following quickly or being discovered by potential businesses. Notice I said ‘may’ here, there are huge Brand Rep accounts that don’t hash tag at all and gain their followers organically.