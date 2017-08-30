Should you get pregnant if you're not a baby person?

There are a few ways you can spot a ‘non-baby person’.

They refer to babies as ‘it’ rather than he or she.

Their idea of a baby shower gift is a bottle of booze instead of an adorable, tiny, squeal-inducing onesie.

You don’t know what the ‘soft spot’ is but you’re utterly terrified of it.

Speaking of squeals, when a new mum brings her bundle of joy into the office, they aren’t amongst the gaggle of shrieking co-workers fawning over the baby. They’re in the corner purposefully avoiding the crowd in case they get asked if they want a hold.

So, what happens when a self-confessed non-baby person gets knocked up?

On the latest episode of This Glorious Mess, parents and former non-baby people Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo discuss this slightly awkward dilemma.

Listen: Mum-to-be Serena Williams said she’s not a baby person, but could that be about to change?



“I was not a baby person really before I had babies,” Holly says.

But once she became a mum of two, she became a ‘baby person.’

“And now, I can’t get enough of them,” she says.

Isn’t it funny how quickly things can change?

The ‘baby person’ dilemma is one that elite athlete Serena Williams is currently facing. Despite her bravado on the tennis court, nine month pregnant Williams is terrified of being a mum.

In an interview in the Vogue September issue, she said she isn’t sure if she’s a baby person.

“I’m so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, ‘Am I going to be good enough?'” she said.

However, the people in her life, including her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, have no doubt the tennis star will be a wonderful mother.

“I see how she is with her dogs — I know it’s not the same — but for a long time she considered them as her babies,” Mouratoglou said in an interview at the U.S. Open.

“She’ll be great, but at the same time nothing will step between her and what she wants from tennis. So she will be the best mother, but she will find an organisation so she can do her job perfectly.”