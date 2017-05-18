Pregnant women are special and they deserve a seat on public transport.

There are fresh calls this week for pregnant women to wear badges on public transport and it’s a grand idea.

Now there’s an Australian version of the badge, that is coming soon to a bus, train, light rail or tram near you. It is being rolled out and online.

Listen: Rachel Curtis explains how she came up with the idea for the badges.



The new “baby in belly” badge comes after New York City’s transport authority introduced a “baby on board” button for pregnant women.

The UK has been handing out “baby on board” badges for years and I pinned one to my jacket every time I rode the tube during my first pregnancy in London.

I wore that badge to and from my work, even during my first 12 weeks because I was just so tired.

It made me feel safe. The badge let people know I was pregnant and gave me permission to sit down during my commute. It also gave others an opportunity to be considerate, and they really were.

When I had the badge on, busy Londoners slowed down around me, they offered up their seats and gave me space on crowded stairwells and escalators.

It felt like everyone on the tube was aware on the badge. It worked so well, strangers noticed my tiny hidden baby.

It brought out the best in people - in a city of eight million.

For the last five months - while pregnant with my second child - I have missed my London "baby on board" badge during my Sydney commute.