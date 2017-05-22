A couple have wound up in a NSW court over the decision to name their baby 'Darth Vader'.

Like many new parents, choosing the right name for your child can be hard. But what happens when the father wants to reference a Star Wars character and the mother thinks a more culturally traditional name is better?

Well, like one estranged Sydney couple has learned this month, you end up in the NSW Family Court to battle it out.

"The question of what name the child would be given by the parents had caused considerable difficulty between the parties," the Sydney Morning Herald report Justice William Johnston as telling the court.

Born in 2015, the father of the little boy - identified in court documents by the pseudonym Mr Koruba - wished to name his son Vader after his favourite Star Wars character. The boy's mother, identified in court documents by the pseudonym Ms Furst, didn't exactly share Koruba's enthusiasm for the dark side and refused to sign the birth certificate until another name could be agreed upon.