A father broadcast his 11-month-old daughter's murder live on social media.

Warning: this post details incidents of child abuse and domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

Twenty-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay threatened to kill his 21-year-old girlfriend Jiranuch Trirat, forcing her to run for her life.

In a sickening act, he then murdered their 11-month-old daughter, broadcasting the entire thing on Facebook Live before taking his own life.

Speaking to Phuket News, Jiranuch 'Bew' Trirat said her partner had threatened to kill her when he accused her of cheating on him.

"At 3am yesterday he checked my phone and threatened to kill me," she said.

"I was very afraid and ran away from the house and left [our daughter] Beta with him."

She said when she returned home later that day, Wuttisan and Beta were gone.

"I called him to bring Beta back to the house, but I could not get in touch with him. That's when I saw the video clip and called the police," she said.

Local police began to search for the missing pair before they were found at an abandoned hotel close to Phuket's international airport.

Lieutenant Jullaus Suvannin said officers found a smartphone propped up against a wall at the scene, used to film the horrific crime.