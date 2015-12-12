parents

WATCH: Baby's contagious laughter over the word 'Papa'.

There are a few glorious things about the internet that deserve acknowledgement for the pure joy they bring.

One is cats. Cats in general, but also cats with cucumbers.

Another is babies. Babies playing with animals, babies doing things for the first time, and babies laughing.

Watch baby Nowah laugh hysterically in this video filmed by his Dad, as he tried to teach Nowah how to say ‘papa’. Of course, Nowah had neither the time nor the attention span to learn such a word, and thought the whole thing was really quite silly. We’re with Nowah – words are complicated, and when in doubt, laugh hysterically.

Video via happybabynowah
