Baby boy in a critical condition after being hit by a forklift.

A nine-month-old boy is in a critical condition with suspected head injuries after being hit by a forklift at an automotive factory in Geelong, Victoria.

It is believed the baby crawled onto the factory floor in the suburb of Moolap about 6:30pm when he was injured.

The boy was flown to the Royal Children’s Hospital for treatment and remains in a serious condition.

Work Cover is investigating.

Police refused to say who was driving the forklift at the time of the accident.

