news

Baby boy in a critical condition after being hit by a forklift.

A nine-month-old boy is in a critical condition with suspected head injuries after being hit by a forklift at an automotive factory in Geelong, Victoria.

It is believed the baby crawled onto the factory floor in the suburb of Moolap about 6:30pm when he was injured.

Police stand between a forklift and a highchair inside the factory where the baby was injured. (Photo from ABC News)

The boy was flown to the Royal Children’s Hospital for treatment and remains in a serious condition.

Work Cover is investigating.

Police refused to say who was driving the forklift at the time of the accident.

This post was originally published on the ABC and is republished with full permission. 

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???