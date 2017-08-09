Police issue urgent plea for help after a four-month-old girl was kidnapped from her NSW home.

Update:

Police have confirmed the four-month-old girl has been found safe at 9:55pm, near Armidale.

Two women and a man are currently in police custody and are assisting authorities with inquires.

The NSW Police thank the public for their assistance in locating the missing child.

Earlier:

New South Wales police having issued an urgent plea for public assistance after a four-month-old girl was abducted from her home in the Hunter region this afternoon.

Around 4:05pm, two women and a man entered a home on Ruby Street in Bellbird, near Cessnock, and took the girl.

It’s believed the baby girl was put into a vehicle, which is described a being a white 2010 Mitsubishi Challenger with the Queensland number plate ‘388-XFV’.

The car was last seen heading west, possibly towards the Queensland border.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of these people or the vehicle by calling Triple Zero (000).

The woman is believed to be in her mid 20s, is of Caucasian appearance and is between 160 and 165cm tall. She is of a medium to solid build with dark hair and was last seen wearing a light coloured top.

A second woman is described as also being of Caucasian appearance, between 60 and 70 years of age with a large build and grey hair. She was wearing a grey t-shirt.

The man travelling with them is believed to be 30 years of age and between 170cm to 175cm tall with dark hair shaved at the back. He is of large build and is wearing blue pants and a yellow/blue high visibility shirt.

Ring Triple Zero (000) to provide any information about this abduction.