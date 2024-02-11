'My sister-in-law announced she was pregnant at my baby's funeral.'

The loss of a child is life-altering, and the thoughtlessness of others that can make grief even more difficult.

In a recent AITA (Am I The A**hole) post on Reddit, one woman, aged 28, shared the reality of grieving for a child, and the difficulty of navigating life following loss, after her daughter died from cancer.

What made the experience that much more difficult was learning her sister-in-law had chosen the baby's funeral to inform others that she was newly pregnant.

"In 2020, I gave birth to my daughter. In 2022, she passed away after a fight with childhood cancer," the grieving mother wrote.

"It was the hardest time of both my and my husband's entire life. Since then, it's been a struggle every day and I miss her more than I ever thought I could miss someone. It's like a part of me was lost with her."

She continued by sharing that she felt her daughter's memory was tarnished when her sister-in-law told everyone she was expecting.

"Shortly after she passed away, we had a memorial service for her. That is where my SIL decided to tell people that she was expecting," she said.