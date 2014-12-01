Finally, some answers about the baby on the beach.

An autopsy has confirmed that a newborn baby whose body was found on Maroubra beach on Sunday morning is a girl, according to 7 News Sydney.

New South Wales Police have yet to uncover the baby girl’s cause of death but have revealed that she still had her umbilical cord attached, suggesting that she was not born in a hospital.

It is unclear if the baby ever drew a breath.

Police confirm baby found buried at Marouba beach was a girl – but are no closer to finding her mother. More details on @7NewsSydney — Amanda Abate (@AmandaAbate) December 1, 2014

The baby’s body was found at around 10am by two boys, aged six and seven, who were digging in the sand on the Sydney beach.

Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione has made a renewed plea to the infant’s mother, calling for her to come forward:

“Come forward. Come talk to us, seek some advice we need to talk to you,” said Officer Scipione.