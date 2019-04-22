Search
news

A two-month-old baby has died on a plane headed for Perth.

A two-month-old baby has died following a medical emergency onboard an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Perth.

An AirAsia spokesman said the plane was met by police and paramedics when it arrived at Perth Airport on Monday morning.

“The safety and well being of our guests is always our number one priority, and in accordance with procedure, the flight crew requested medical assistance on landing,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the infant and family involved.”

Police say a report will be prepared for the coroner.

An AirAsia flight to Kuala Lumpur, which was scheduled to depart Perth at 6.50am, has been delayed.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

The Quicky

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

Introducing Me After You

No Filter
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout