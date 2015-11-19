A five-month old baby boy died at a family daycare centre in Queensland on Wednesday.

Police and community services are now investigating whether the centre was operating appropriately.

Th boy was dropped off at the Moorooka house in Brisbane’s south in the morning on Wednesday November 18.

An ambulance was called to the house around 11 am after the baby was found to be unresponsive.

Seven News reported that paramedics worked on the infant for 35 minutes, but were unable to revive the boy.

“At this point in time we’re not dealing with any suspicions in relation to the death of the little boy,” Inspector Steve Flori told Seven.

But he said the incident had raised some questions about the way the centre was operating.