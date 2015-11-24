Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. “The boy’s skin was peeling off when he returned”.

The 23-year old man accused of causing horrific injuries to a 10-month-old baby by leaving him under a scalding hot shower causing massive burns had been given the all clear to look after another infant by NSW’s child protection agency despite a detailed record of violence reports The Daily Telegraph.

The man is accused of reckless grievous bodily harm, after the baby was found with massive burns and injuries to his face and head.

The baby boy is in an induced coma in a critical condition. Sky News reports that the baby’s mother was at his bedside and his biological father had flown in from Queensland to be with him.

According to police the man told them the toddler, the baby of his partner, had vomited so he put him on the floor of the shower of her Penrith home and turned on the water. He then says he left the child to have a cigarette and charge his phone.

He told police the boy’s skin was “peeling off” when he returned.

He allegedly told police “I f … ed up” and asked police not to tell the baby’s mother for fear he would lose contact with his own child who he had just been given access to see.

Documents in court yesterday showed that the man had previously been charged with six counts of common assault, two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two of occasioning grievous bodily harm and affray.

Magistrate Gary Wilson said the baby’s injuries were horrific and it was likely the man would serve a long custodial sentence if found guilty: “(The baby received) ­unspecified head injuries ­resulting in severe bruising to his skull, face and jaw.’’

He was refused bail.

2. Five-year old girl still in hospital but stable after stabbing.

The mother of the little girl stabbed in Ballarat has questioned why anyone would hurt her daughter.

An emotional Sammy Hastings wrote on Facebook yesterday: “Why would anyone hurt my baby girl”.

The Courier reports that five-year old Madison is now in a stable condition after the stabbing.

The wheelchair bound man accused of stabbing Madison faced court yesterday charged with attempted murder, intentionally causing serious injury, false imprisonment, child stealing and assault in relation to the incident.

23-year old Ty Ranger, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, briefly appeared in Ballarat Magistrates Court where he did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to re-appear in the same court on February 11.

3. Prime Minister to give national security statement today.

The Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull is expected to make a national security statement today in response to the Paris attacks.

Mr Turnbull is expected to praise Australia’s police and spy agencies and insist they have been given all of the tools they need to monitor the threat on home soil reports News Limited.