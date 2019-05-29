GET OUT: Baby Bunting is having a sale and we're calling dibs on these 9 products.

Babies are bloody expensive.

They’re life altering and priceless, but you’ll spend roughly $10,000 on those priceless buggers in their first year. If you’re lucky.

So I’ve become, without a hint of shame, obsessed with saving money.

I’m a Deal Demon. A Discount Devotee. A Coupon Cutter, a Voucher Viper and a Freebie Fiend. I’m an everyday parent trying to get by without having to sell the shirt off his back.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that I’ve been counting down the milliseconds for Baby Bunting’s Storktake Sale.

You know Baby Bunting. The ones with Australia’s largest range of baby and toddler products? Yeah, them.

The Storktake Sale is their biggest event of the year. But because I know it can be daunting to hunt through sale catalogues for the most impressive deals on products that are still high quality, I’ve decided to do all the work for you.

If you’re a new or expecting parent, here are the nine products you can’t go another second without knowing about and then adding to your shopping cart.

Oh, and mark the sale dates down: May 29 to June 23.

I’ve long been obsessed with Tommee Tippee products, so when I saw that you could get their Essentials Starter Kit (bottles, teats, warmer, steriliser, brush, insulated carry bag, dummy and teat tongs) for half price - $125 - I nearly cried.

Still not sold? They have the most breast-like teat on the market, with anti-colic valves and new heat sensing straws.