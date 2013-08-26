The innocuous household item that took this toddler's life

The parents of a toddler who died last week after becoming tangled in a blind cord have called for manufacturers to change the design of their products to prevent further deaths.

Jack Mackay, from Port Stephens in NSW, was just 19-month-old.

It was Thursday afternoon and Jack's father Clinton put his son down for his afternoon nap, giving him a kiss before leaving the room. When Jack fell silent his dad thought he'd fallen asleep.

It's believed that Jack reached the cord hanging from the window blind next to the cot and somehow wrapped it around his neck. When Clinton went to check on him later that afternoon he found him unconscious and blue. He immediately laid him on the ground and began CPR. Paramedics took over and a helicopter was called.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at John Hunter Hospital.

Jack's mum Laura was at work at the time and raced home. "His dad worked so hard to save him. Jack was blue when his dad found him, and when I got there he wasn't blue, so I know my husband did breathe life into our little boy."

Mr Mackay said, "RIP my little mate. I did everything I could, but daddy couldn't bring you back," he said.

Jack's death has reminded me how close I came to losing my little girl. Two-and-a-half years ago, I discovered my daughter choking on a cord hanging from the blind of my bedroom window.

All three of my children were playing on my bed in my room. We'd been sitting together reading books when the phone rang. I left my then 7, 3 and 18-month-old on the bed. When I returned my 7-year-old had wandered off, my 3-year-old was on the floor playing with his toys and my baby girl was on my bed, on her knees, quietly choking on a cord that was wrapped around her neck.

She was leaning forward which had the affect of hanging her from the cords. She was purple and her eyes were bulging. She made no sound as she choked.

I shrieked, stood on the bed and picked her to release the pressure. I carefully unwrapped the cord and her colour returned. She started to cry straight away which I took as a good sign.