A "very calm" woman has given birth on a plane.

You’d think you’d be pretty safe catching a plane at seven months pregnant. What are the chances of going into labour at 30,000 feet, right?

Well, that’s exactly what transpired for an expectant mum on a Cebu Pacific flight from Dubai to Manila on Sunday.

Missy Berberabe Umandal was sitting nearby and shared the story of the birth, as well as her photos, on Facebook. She says the woman started having contractions mid-flight.

“Flight attendants started calling for medical assistance, and luckily there were two nurses among the passengers. She was already crowning, so she was brought to the more spacious area in front of the plane,” Umandal explained.

“We only heard one semi-loud screech and a few seconds later there were tinier, cute screeches, and it was when we knew the baby was born. Luckily, she only had to push ONCE. Moments later, the woman got up to go back to her seat, baby in arms (mighty strong, I might say).

“There were two other babies with us in the front row, and one of the passengers had a suitcase full of infant clothes and necessities, which could not have come at a better time. The flight attendants took a shelf from the cabinets and filled it with mineral water, which became a makeshift washbasin to clean the baby in.”

Umandal says it sounded like the mother was planning to name the baby “Haven”.

What a birth story. Photo courtesy Missy Berberabe Umandal.

The plane made an emergency landing in India to check out the baby's health, since the birth was two months premature.

What was supposed to be a nine-hour flight took 18 hours, but Umandal says the passengers weren't complaining. "Everyone in that plane was blessed."

Umandal later told the Khaleej Times she was less than a metre away from the actual birth, although she didn't see it.