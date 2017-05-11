Baby Jenson is four months old, but he's not even meant to be born yet.

Baby Jenson was born on January 22 at 11.13pm weighing in at a tiny 762 grams. He wasn’t due until May 4.

But nothing about Jenson’s life has gone to plan so far.

Fifteen weeks ago, his mum Coby packed up her desk and headed to the Brisbane airport for a weekend trip to Melbourne to watch the tennis.

“I never made it to the tennis. I got to my friend’s house in Melbourne on Friday night and felt a bit unwell,” she said.”[I] decided to be cautious and go to the hospital to get checked out so that I could go to the tennis feeling comfortable, knowing that everything was ok … I never left the hospital and at that moment everything turned upside down.”

Tests showed Coby's waters has broken, despite only being 25 weeks into her pregnancy (typical pregnancies last between 37 and 42) and she was told she was likely to go into labour within a week.

In less than 48 hours she was being wheeled into a birthing suite.

"My partner David made it to the hospital only 20 minutes before Jenson was born," Coby said.