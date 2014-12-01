Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Baby’s body on beach

The two boys who found the body of a newborn baby on a Sydney beach are receiving counselling.

The six and seven-year-olds made the grisly discovery yesterday at Maroubra Beach at 10am, after a morning at Nippers.

The body of the baby was badly decomposed. Police have said that the age and sex of the child are as yet unable to be determined. Nine News have said they understand it was a baby girl.

The baby was buried under 30cm of sand around 20-30 metres away from the water’s edge.

Police say the body could have been there for several days, reports News Limited.

They are trawling through hospital records hoping to determine the welfare of the baby’s parents.A post mortem will take place today.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

[raw]

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[/raw]



2. Obama’s daughters called “classless”

A Facebook post by a Republican staffer in the US has drawn the ire of many after she criticized the way President Obama’s daughters, Sasha and Malia, dressed and acted during a media appearance at Thanksgiving where their father saved the life of a turkey.

The teenagers made headlines after giving their father side-eye, looking bored and radiating intense teen attitude during the Turkey pardon.

The Facebook post by Elizabeth Lauten said

“Dear Sasha and Malia […] try showing a little class …..Act like being in the White House matters to you. Dress like you deserve respect and not a spot at the bar”

The post came under intense criticism with calls for Lauten to lose her job.

She then deleted the post and issued an apology.

“I reacted to an article and quickly judged the two young ladies in a way that I would never have wanted to be judged myself as a teenager. After many hours of prayer, talking to my parents and re-reading my words online, I can see more clearly how hurtful my words were. Please know that these judgmental feelings truly have no place in my heart.” she wrote.



3. Four-year old dies after being hit by car

A four-year-old Victorian girl has died after being hit by a car in Prahran.

The girl was crossing the road with her parents when she was struck by the car.

Senior Constable Melissa Seach said the male driver is in his 60s and was assisting police with their inquiries.

4. Victorian election

The leader of Victoria’s defeated Liberal Party, Denis Napthine, and his deputy, Louise Asher, have announced they are both stepping down.

Potential replacements are cited as being former treasurer Michael O’Brien and former planning minister Matthew Guy as the two contenders.