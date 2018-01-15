Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations he pressured a woman into a sexual encounter.

"He sat back and pointed to his penis and motioned for me to go down on him," she told Babe. "And I did. I think I just felt really pressured. It was literally the most unexpected thing I thought would happen at that moment because I told him I was uncomfortable."

The next day she sent Ansari a text saying she had felt "uneasy" to which she said he responded, "Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry."

In his statement, issued today, Ansari also said he responded to her text with concern.

Ansari said after texting back and forth, the pair had dinner, and afterwards "we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual".

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.

"It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

Ansari - who wore black and a Time's Up pin to the Golden Globe Awards indicating his endorsement of the initiative against sexual harassment - concluded by saying he supports the "necessary and long overdue" movement.