Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations he pressured a woman into a sexual encounter.

Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to a woman’s report that he pressured her into sexual activity, saying he thought the interaction had been “completely consensual”, but that he “took her words to heart”.
The 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer’s account of an evening spent with the Master On None star appeared in Babe on Saturday. Speaking anonymously, the woman said she had met Ansari at a 2017 Emmy Awards after-party then met up with him for a date in September.
Listen: We need to talk about Aziz Ansari
She describes a sexual encounter where the 34-year-old kissed her, performed oral sex on her and asked her to do the same, despite her ” verbal and non-verbal cues” that she was uncomfortable.