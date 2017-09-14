Money confessions: 10 women share how much $$$ they got back on their tax return.

Apparently, it’s rude to ask people about money.

I’ve been told this before, and yet today I chose to ignore it and ask 10 women what they received back on their tax return and how they spent it. Because really, isn’t how much money people earn and what they spend it too much fun to be avoided because of some silly nod to manners or etiquette?

I found out that while a few women got less than $500 back from the tax man, many were receiving thousands of dollars from their return, prompting me to wonder who their accountant is and how I can contact them…

(NOTE: While these women were happy to share this with me, not so much with the rest of Australia, so I’ve given them all aliases. Like spies. But… the accounting kind.)

Kate

Kate received around $1500 on her tax return, which was less than usual thank you very much. Unfortunately, she had to spend the dosh paying off credit cards this year.

“I usually spend it on shopping for non-essential non-urgent things I’ve wanted for a long time like handbag, shoes, books that I never read.”

Emily

Emily got a shock when she received less than $200 on her tax return. Normally it’s enough to put towards a holiday, but this year it only just covered the cost of an unusually large phone bill.

“I usually spend it on travelling – it’s a way to reward myself at the end of the tax year.”

Sam

Of course, some would just like to get anything back. Sam is used to paying a tax bill, but this time it was around $500 – “a lot more than I usually have to pay”.

Georgia

When Georgia got a whopping return of almost $3000 she was sensible with it, putting $2000 towards paying off her HECS debt. “The rest went towards boring stuff: flights, dentist etc.”