parents

All of your parenting problems have been summarised by a hashtag.

#Averageparentingproblems is basically your life.

Instagram is filled with pretty pictures of food, fashion and female body parts (don’t look up #fitspo, just eat your muffin and don’t worry about those people), but never before has it been so real.

Enter Average Parenting Problems.

So your child just drew on the walls? You stepped on a stray Lego? You’ve played your fifth game of Barbies today? Yeah, we get you.

And so does this video.

Read more: Lego is offering advice to 7-year-olds about ‘how to update your look.’

Ease the pain next time that stuff happens to you by capturing it and sharing with all the other parents out there who know exactly how it feels to lose your kid in the shopping centre only to turn around and realise that they’re…

Yes, they are.

Do you have images you would add to #averageparentingproblems?
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Average Parenting Problems
Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

    This Glorious Mess

    12. Light The Candles. You Made It

    Year One

    Smart Parents and their Best Tricks

    The Parent Code

    Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

    Ask Me Anything

    Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

    I Don't Know How She Does It
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???