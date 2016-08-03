Australia’s oldest mum has given birth aged 63, but IVF experts have called her “irresponsible.”

On Monday at a private hospital in Melbourne a 63-year-old woman entered the maternity ward.

Accompanied by her 78-year-old husband the woman wasn’t a proud grandmother visiting her first grandchild, nor an excited aunt ready to celebrate a new birth.

This woman was giving birth and as she did the woman made history.

A 63-year-old woman gave birth to a daughter. Via IStock

As she underwent a caesarean section at 34 weeks pregnant to give birth to her first child the woman officially became oldest mother in Australia. At the age of 63 the woman gave birth to a daughter and ignited, once again, the debate over older mothers and what the cut off age for IVF treatment should be in Australia.

Seven News reported that the woman, a Tasmanian, gave birth at Frances Perry House private hospital in Parkville on August 1 supported by her 78-year-old partner.

The couple is reported to have conceived their daughter through IVF overseas, using a donor embryo after several failed in-vitro fertilisation attempts.

The mother and baby are reported to be doing well and will remain at Frances Perry House until she and her daughter are strong enough to head home to Tasmania.

The woman is Australia’s oldest woman to give birth, she beats the previous record by three years held by a Gold Coast woman who gave birth in 2010 at the age of 60.