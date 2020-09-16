The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday September 17.

Premier declares NSW free of COVID-19 hotspots.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has declared NSW free of COVID-19 hotspots, with the state recording another 10 cases of the illness.

Four of the state's new virus cases detected in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday were community transmissions linked to existing cases or clusters, while six were returned travellers who are in hotel quarantine.

This led Ms Berejiklian to declare on Wednesday that the Queensland border should no longer be closed.

Premier Berejiklian has declared NSW "hotspot free." Image: Getty. "If you look at any proposed definition of hotspot, technically there aren't any hotspots in NSW, so I'd be arguing there's no reason to keep the border closed today," she told reporters.

Queensland is reportedly considering a rule change that will require NSW to go just 14 days, rather than the current 28 days, without community transmission of COVID-19 before the northern state reopens its border.

"There's really no basis to have the Queensland border shut. I would argue that even the 14-day limit is potentially unrealistic," Ms Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian also announced NSW would accept an extra 500 Australians returning from overseas each week, provided Queensland and Western Australia double their intake.

She said she was prepared to accept almost 3000 returning citizens per week, with the daily cap to rise from 350 to about 420, after reaching an agreement with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

QLD Premier commits to bringing more Aussies home.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is keen for Australians trapped overseas to return home, saying her state will be happy to take in as many travellers as it can.

The federal government has called on the states to boost caps on international arrivals from 4000 to 6000 in a bid to rescue more of the 25,000 people stranded abroad.

Ms Palaszczuk agreed in principle, saying it was "imperative" that as many Australians be brought back as possible.