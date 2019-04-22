Australian mum and her 10yo daughter killed in the Sri Lanka bombings.

Two Australians including a 10-year-old girl have been killed in the Sri Lanka bomb blasts and another two have been injured.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the deaths, the number of people believed to be killed in the attacks has risen to at least 290.

“Right now, Sri Lanka is grieving, Australia is grieving,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Melbourne.

“Two Australians have lost their lives in this terrible massacre and my heart is full of grief for them and their families.”

While Mr Morrison did not go into details, SBS reported on Monday the dead were an Australian mother and her 10-year-old daughter who were attending a church service in Negombo.

SBS said the mother, Manik Suriaaratchi, and her daughter Alexendria had returned to Sri Lanka, several years ago to look after a family member, according to a friend of the family.

The prime minister confirmed another two Australians – both of whom were dual citizens – have been injured but are in a stable condition.

One has been treated for shrapnel wounds and the other a broken leg, with both receiving consular support.

Mr Morrison said it was too early to say whether more Australians could be among those who have been hurt.