Girls, Asians, wealthy and only children do more homework than their 10-13-year-old peers, a new study suggests.

“Gender, ethnic background, household size and household wealth all affect how much time tweens spend doing homework,” says Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan Research.

This comes at a time when 10-13-year-olds are doing more homework than ever before.

Tween girls do almost an hour’s homework more than boys each week, the study found.

Girls rack up four hours and 25 minutes a week on homework, while boys study for three hours and 35 minutes.

Australia’s Asians in the same age group hit the books for over six hours a week — about two hours more than average.

Whereas children with an English-speaking background from New Zealand, UK, Ireland, USA or Canada spend around half an hour less on homework every week.

David Eng, 33, says the Asian studying stereotype may be “somewhat true”.

The bilingual Sydneysider was raised in a traditional Asian family, and spoke Teochew (a Chinese dialect) at home.