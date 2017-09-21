1. Mother of Queensland woman killed in Bali scooter accident writes plea to authorities to release daughter’s boyfriend.

They'd been celebrating a friend's wedding, as so many Australians do, in Kuta, Bali.

It was Monday morning and Sophia Martini, 27, from Townsville, Queensland boarded the scooter her boyfriend, Steele Nugent was driving. They were likely smiling, laughing, hot in the tropical humidity. They both put on helmets.

As they were driving through the town, Martini fell off the back of the scooter and suffered head injuries and heavy blood loss, Nine News reports. She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Martini's heartbroken mother wrote to the Indonesian authorities pleading them not to charge her daughter's partner, who was initially detained for questioning.

"Ms Martini’s mother said that Steele and her daughter have a special relationship and she hopes that we would not process the case. She also asked to be allowed to take her daughter’s body to Australia," Denpasar Traffic Chief, Commissioiner Rahmawaty Ismail told Seven West Media.

Ismail said her request will be considered as the investigation continues. Authorities want to determine if alcohol played a part in the incident, which didn't involve any other vehicles.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is also providing consular assitance to the Martini's family and to Nugent who, it's reported, cannot leave the island until the investigation is complete.

Meanwhile tributes for the 27-year-old are flowing in on social media.

"We will all miss Soph terribly, a shining light of fun and always smiling. She particularly liked the most challenging of work outs, pushing herself and encouraging others along with her with that determined gentle spirit," one post read.