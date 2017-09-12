Toddler Jacob Gale could lose sight in one eye, all due to a magpie attack.

One-year-old Jacob Gale was on his way to a miniature train day at Perth’s Whiteman Park on Sunday when he was attacked.

Jacob was walking with his family through a grassy area when a magpie swooped. The bird’s beak penetrated the boy’s eye.

“It almost looked like it was sitting there and then it kind of flapped and hovered around,” Jacob’s father Adam told Seven News. “And then he screamed out in terror.”

Jacob had emergency surgery at Princess Margaret Hospital. His father reported that the lens of his eye had to be removed because it had been damaged. It’s not yet known whether Jacob will lose sight in his eye.

A decision has been made to destroy the bird, which has swooped people before.

Gisela Kaplan, professor in animal behaviour at the University of New England, says an attack like this by a magpie is “extremely rare”.

“It is little consolation to the poor little boy, of course, and to the parents,” she adds.

Professor Kaplan, author of The Australian Magpie, says male magpies defend their nests for about four weeks of the year.

“If there is any chance of any danger to the young they will swoop,” she explains. “The swooping is meant to be within a couple of inches above their head. It’s not actually to make contact because it’s too dangerous for the magpie.”

She says swooping usually only turns into an attack when the magpie feels the request for distance from its nest has been ignored.