Lauren Mathieson is the 22-year-old creator of Oh My Gum Designs.
She runs her one-woman business at the same time as working full-time in digital marketing and studying a Masters degree.
Her love for quirky earrings and the native Australian flora and fauna inspired her to create her own jewellery label. She has quickly caught the eye of incredible women like Em Rusciano and Mia Freedman, who have fallen in love with her bold and quirky styles.
We wanted to know more about Oh My Gum, about Lauren, and how exactly she is managing it all. Because, we are still in awe of her.
Read her interview with Mamamia below.
What is Oh My Gum Designs?
Oh My Gum Designs is a one-woman jewellery label that was born from a love for earrings and the desperate longing for a creative outlet. I draw inspiration from native flora and fauna and translate natural forms into adorable, bold and wearable art.
My design aesthetic is in many ways reminiscent of the Australiana obsession in the late 20th century and I’m definitely inspired by Ken Done, Reg Mombassa and Linda Jackson.
My vision for the label is to help people fall in love with their own backyard and to celebrate Aussie pride in a wholesome, fun and inclusive way.
I am also very conscious of the threats that many of our native species face, which is why I donate $1 from every purchase to Bush Heritage Australia, an amazing conservation and wildlife protection group.