What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

When I first started Oh My Gum Designs, I was studying a Masters degree full-time, working part-time in retail and interning for an agency here in Sydney. Fast forward six months and I'm still studying, but now part-time, and I work full-time for that same agency as a digital marketing coordinator.

What made you want to start your own business?

Being only 23, having the confidence to start my own small business was fuelled by seeing other hard-working entrepreneurial ladies killing it in creative industry.

How did you come up with the name?

I wanted a name that sounded playful, cheeky and fun. The first pair of earrings I ever designed were a pair of blue gums, so I thought it was fitting to have 'gum' in the title. It honestly just came to me in the shower one day.

Describe the staff/ownership structure of Oh My Gum Designs.

It's a one woman show! I create and manage everything from the branding to the website, product design and social media.

Did you require investment to start your business?

The benefit of having an online only business was that I was able to start relatively small and scale-up as demand and sales grew. So far, only my personal income has been invested into Oh My Gum Designs and a lot of what I make actually goes back into the business.

What's the one bit of advice you would give yourself if you were starting again?

Properly keep track of your finances. For a long time I didn't keep receipts or even know how business taxes worked. I would tell myself to get on top of it all from the start.

At Mamamia we have an expression "flearning" - failing and learning. What have been your biggest flearnings since you have started your business?

I think my biggest flearning I've had is figuring out what designs work and what don't. Jewellery is so personal and at times it's been hard to put my own personal taste aside when creating new products. For example, I personally LOVE huge, over-sized earrings, however, I quickly found that bigger wasn't always better when it came to my customers. I've since tried to have more of a balance between statement and smaller dangles and I've also got some new stud designs on their way for those who like a more subtle look.

Scroll through to see some of our favourite products that Lauren has created. Images via Instagram. (Post continues after gallery.)