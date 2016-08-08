Australia has won bronze in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay behind the United States and France to end day two in the pool in Rio.

The Australian team of James Roberts, Kyle Chalmers, James Magnussen and Cameron McEvoy finished in a time of 3:11.37.

The United States (3:09.92) edged out France (3:10.53) to take gold. The Russian team finished just behind Australia in fourth.

Australia’s backstroke world champions, Mitch Larkin and Emily Seebohm both progressed to their respective 100m finals.

The men had mixed results with Larkin qualifying third-fastest in the 100m backstroke heat in a time of 52.70, behind Americans Ryan Murphy (52.49) and David Plummer (52.50).

Josh Beaver missed the final with a time of 53.95.

Australian Madison Wilson won her 100m women’s backstroke semi (59.03) with compatriot Seebohm (59.32) third, ultimately qualifying seventh-fastest for the final.

Records tumble on quick night in the pool

It was a big night in the Rio pool with three world records tumbling throughout the program.

US swim star Katie Ledecky smashed her 400m freestyle world record by two seconds, coming home in 3:56.46 after claiming silver with the American team in day one’s 4x100m freestyle.

“I felt good throughout … It’s pure happiness,” she said.

Ledecky is still hopeful of further success in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle events later in the Games.

Australian hopefuls Tamsin Cook, 17, and Jess Ashwood, 23, finished sixth and seventh in 4:05.30 and 4:05.68 respectively.

Aussie hope Emma McKeon, just one day after winning gold in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, was almost reduced to tears in the wake of a seventh-placed finish in the 100m butterfly final.