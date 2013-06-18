Next time you're at the supermarket, keep your eyes peeled for this one thing.

By BERN MORLEY

Here’s a newsflash: Kids need to be fed EVERY SINGLE DAY. Not only that, they need to be fed at least three times a day and get this, they need to be fed nutritiously! I’m totally kidding of course but as all parents would know, the dilemma to come up with new meal ideas that are good for your children that they actually like is challenging to say the least. This very reason though is why I had an epiphany. What epiphany? Why, I’m glad you asked.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Australian Made. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in her own words.

I was strolling along in my local supermarket, doing my usual haphazard Saturday afternoon shop (without a list because it was sitting safely at home where I had left it ON MY KITCHEN BENCH) when I went to grab some oranges. They were displayed beside a similar product but these ones in particular had an ‘Australian Grown’ sign above them. I hadn’t thought much about it before that day, yet suddenly I found it hard to think of much else. Was I unconsciously buying products that weren’t genuinely Australian?

Now of course, given the choice, I would ALWAYS want to buy local products and I try to support our local growers at our farmer’s markets as often as possible but I’ll be honest, I’m a bit lazy and those things are on darn early of a weekend. Yet also, to be completely fair, it didn’t even cross my mind that I might be purchasing “fresh” food from overseas without meaning to.

So I went home after my shop and had that niggling feeling, you know the type, when something isn’t quite right and you want to correct it?

Yet I didn’t quite know where to start. So I did what every good Australian does in this day and age, I Googled “Australian Made products” and found this www.australianmade.com.au

What struck me first up was the logo because of course I remember it so well – such an icon of the 80s. It’s the green-and-gold triangle kangaroo symbol Bob Hawke so proudly launched when I was in Primary School, which is still going strong. Funny how great campaigns can stick in your mind. Interestingly, the logo is not administered by the Government, rather a not-for profit organisation.

I think though, I was now a little weary of what “Australian Made’ products or “Australian Grown” actually meant. So I took the time to check it out. By the way, the website is one of the easiest I have worked my way through in a long time. I basically went there looking to find genuine Australian Made products and the site’s great search function meant that I found a list instantly.

So, what does Australian Made mean though? It means that the product has been manufactured here (not just packaged) and 50% or more of the cost of making it can be attributed to Australian materials and/or production processes.

How about Australian Grown? Well as expected, all of the product’s significant ingredients are grown in Australia.

I think more than anything, I was suddenly after products I could feel good about. It’s a bit like free range eggs. I cannot now pick up caged eggs. I’ve been exposed to too much and simply, know