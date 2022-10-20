Liz Truss resigns as UK PM, and everything women are talking about today.

By Chelsea McLaughlin

Kevin Spacey has defeated a sexual abuse claim against him after jurors in Manhattan civil trial found his accuser didn't prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14.

The verdict came after a three-week trial in Manhattan federal court.

Rapp, now 50, testified that Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed and pressed his groin into Rapp's hip until he was able to wriggle free. Spacey denied the allegation on the stand and said he had never been alone with Rapp.

During closing arguments, Rapp's lawyer urged jurors to discredit Spacey's recollection of the events.

"It's inconsistent. It's not worthy of your belief," the lawyer, Richard Steigman, said, citing what he claimed were gaps in Spacey's memory and changes in his recollection.

Spacey's lawyer, Jennifer Keller, argued during her closing arguments that Rapp's story was a fabrication. She advanced several theories for why Rapp might have lied, including a desire for attention or jealousy of Spacey's acting success.

Spacey won Oscars for performances in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, but his career largely ended after more than 20 men accused him of sexual misconduct.

Spacey faces a criminal trial in London next year after pleading not guilty to five sex offence charges over alleged assaults between 2005 and 2013.

-With AAP.