Twins and triplets worst hit by Australia's infant formula shortage.

The current baby formula shortage is hitting families with twins and triplets the hardest, according to the Australian Multiple Birth Association (AMBA).

AMBA Chairperson Ali Mountifield, who is also a mother of triplets, said that while breastfeeding rates for mothers with twins and triplets were steadily increasing, they were still lower than that of mothers with single children.

She said there were many factors that lead families with twins and triplets to rely on formula, such as:

50 per cent premature birth rate for multiples

Sleep deprivation

Higher risk of postnatal depression and anxiety

Long term hospitalisation

Special needs

Illness

Feeding more than one baby at a time

Same sex couple

“We recommend that our families take along evidence of their multiples, for example their AMBA membership card or birth certificates, when shopping in person or take advantage of bulk purchases and 10-30 per cent discounts that are available online from Bellamys and Nutrica that their AMBA club can advise them on,” she said.