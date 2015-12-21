Why is school not working for so many young people?

There is a growing number of young people giving up and dropping out of school in Australia.

Kids as young as eight are switching off during these fundamental school years and missing out on huge chunks of their education.

The reports keep piling up, painting a disturbing picture of a growing disadvantaged group of young people slipping through the cracks.

But are we getting any closer to understanding the problem?

There can be no doubt that in Anglo-Western countries like Australia, the UK, Canada and the US young people who are being failed by the system are no longer a small disaffected minority of students.

Research shows the education system fails one in four young people in Australia – a figure that has remained stuck for the past two decades or so. In some states this figure is as high as 50%.

If we don’t act soon, then this group of young people may rapidly escalate.

A few years ago some American commentators referred to the problem in the US as the “silent epidemic”. And they were talking only about the tip of the iceberg — the young people who had given up and dropped out of school.