The best memes that sum up the last 10 days in Australia.

Well. 

Australia has a profound lack of vaccines that has plunged millions of residents into lockdown and yea... we wish we could go back to that time when empty toilet paper shelves was our biggest issue. 

In fact, just to really hammer home how dire it is, this week the New York Times used Australia's vaccine rollout as the perfect example of what not to do in the middle of the pandemic

'I'll give you back the toilet paper if you give us the vaccine. Please.' 

As always, the internet is at its funniest when the world is falling apart. There's obviously no better forum to let out frustration than on social media. 

So below, we've collated the best memes that sum up what Australia has been like over the past ten days. 

Image: Twitter.  

Image: Unknown source.  

@nomnomjenny

If Australian states were children ##fyp ##sydneylockdown ##nsw ##vic ##covid ##australia ##aussie

♬ original sound - Jenny Tian



Feature image: Instagram. 

