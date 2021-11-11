The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday November 12.

COVID-19 warning as Australia surpasses 90 per cent vax rates.

Medical experts have warned Australians not to let their guard down on COVID-19 despite rising vaccine rates and better than predicted case numbers.

As Australia on Thursday surpassed the 90 per cent first-dose vaccination rate for people 16 years and over, Medical Journal of Australia editor Nick Talley said hospital systems were coping well with eased virus restrictions.

"Most of the models predicted much worse case rates and hospitalisations were suspected to go higher and that hasn't happened because the vaccination rates have been so high," Professor Talley told Sky News on Thursday.

"We've hit a sweet spot at the moment, but we can't let our guard down, but things are good at this stage."

Professor Talley said the health system was not completely out of the woods, warning a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to a rise in hospitalisations.

"In NSW, things are going reasonably well, but Victoria is more stressful," he said.

"Overall we're doing well and coping well and we're clearly in a good situation."

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the national first dose rate passed the 90 per cent mark on Thursday afternoon, a milestone he said was an "extraordinary achievement".

"All eight states and territories have now passed 80 per cent first doses. Four states and territories have passed 90 per cent first doses," Mr Hunt told reporters in Melbourne.

While most jurisdictions are easing COVID measures, parts of the Gold Coast could be subject to new restrictions.

An Uber driver on the Gold Coast who was infectious in the community for three days was one of two new COVID-19 cases reported in Queensland.