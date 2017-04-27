As of right now, you can buy non-stop flights from Australia to Europe.

A stopover is nobody’s friend. And now, if you’re flying to Europe from Australia, they don’t even have to be your acquaintance.

That’s because non-stop flights from Perth to London are now on sale.

Our national carrier, Qantas, announced in December it would be launching the new non-stop flight route on 24 March 2018.

Less than a year out, tickets for the 17-hour flight were available to purchase for the first time on Thursday.

Flights will set economy passengers back $2341 for a return flight and $4250 for premium economy, while business class tickets retail for $9725 return. However, if you hold out for a sale, they’re likely to be less than $2000, according to the airline.

Passengers can expect to cruise aboard the airline’s new 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the third-longest passenger flights in the world.

And in good news for Melburnians in particular, the route QF9/10 to London officially originates in Melbourne. So Victorian travellers can hop aboard there and wait just 90 minutes before their final leg.

Meanwhile, other Australians will find connecting to the Perth-London flight simpler because it will depart from the domestic terminal.