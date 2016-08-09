Australia just won gold in the Olympic women's rugby sevens. We are so proud.

Australia’s women’s rugby sevens team have won the first ever women’s rugby gold medal in Olympic history after a tense match against our greatest rivals – New Zealand.

Early on it didn’t look promising, with Kiwi Kayla McAlister scoring the first try of the game. New Zealand failed to convert the try, making the score 5-0 halfway through the first half.

When Olympic athletes lose, we see their whole world shift.

Any attempts to gain ground were looking tough for the Aussies, with New Zealand’s defence particularly strong. But Emma Tonegato ultimately broke through and made it over the try line. It was a messsy touch down but the officials called it a try – making it 5-5 after a missed conversion. The New Zealander’s didn’t appear to support the officials decision – causing some controversy on the field. Post continues after gallery.

