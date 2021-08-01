The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 2.

Australia makes Olympic history with four golds in one day.

Australia has shone in the pool, on the open water and at the skate park to make history at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

When sailor Matt Wearn clinched his win in the sailing on Sunday afternoon, it became the first time Australia had won four Olympic gold medals in one day.

Earlier, swimmer Emma McKeon won the 50m freestyle and then combined with Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges and Cate Campbell to take out the 4x100m medley relay. McKeon's career total of 11 Olympic medals is more than any other Australian, eclipsing the nine of Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones.

Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell during the medal ceremony of the Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on day nine of the swimming competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Image: Getty.

Logan Martin then dominated the men's BMX freestyle in the sport's riveting Olympic debut.

Sunday's brace of gold medals took Australia to 14 gold in Tokyo, equalling its haul at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Only Sydney (16) and Athens (17) have been more prolific - and there are seven days of competition left.

But given the swimming and rowing programs are now over, Australia's gold rush will slow in the last week at Tokyo.

Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan hold a commanding lead in sailing's 470 class, while the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos are at the pointy end of the hockey and the Matildas have reached the semi-finals in women's soccer.