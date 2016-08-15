By Matt Martino

Australia’s medal tally at the London 2012 Olympics was the worst result at an Olympic games this century, and the worst since Barcelona in 1992.

Australian sporting fans take enormous pride in our athletes punching above their weight at the Games, but they are equally as scathing when our Olympians don’t bring home the bacon.

So now that we’re halfway through the competition in Rio, are we doing better than last time?

The short answer is yes

We thought we’d put you out of your misery quickly — Australia is performing better at the Rio Games at the end of day eight than it did in London up to the same point.

With 22 medals, including six gold, our team has eclipsed London’s total of 20 medals including one gold on day eight.

But it’s not all good news — our Rio Olympic team is still lagging far behind the halfway total for the other Games of this century: Sydney, Athens and Beijing, though Australia’s gold medal haul for the first half is only two shy of the latter.

A little bad news (sorry...)

The swimming has finished, and that's a big deal.

By day eight of the competition, the short course swimming events at each Olympics are over, so our chances of winning medals in the second half of competition are much slimmer.

Over the past four Olympics, swimming has made up 32 per cent of Australian medals, and 35 per cent of Australian gold medals.