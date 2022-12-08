Live updates
8:17pm
8:17pm
8:15pm
8:11pm
Latest posts
World reacts to Harry and Meghan doco.
Three episodes of Harry and Meghan's docu-series dropped last night AEST, and for those around the world who've already watched it... there's mixed reactions.
No surprises that the Piers Morgans of the world are raging, writing on Twitter, "This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible."
"Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country. Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed," he added in another tweet.
The Irish Times described it as a 'gloopy and sometimes unwatchable plunge into Planet Sussex' that is 'largely a rehash of what we already know'.
While The Hollywood Reporter says, 'The audience is not enlightened of anything truly ground-breaking in the first three episodes.'
There haven't been many high-profile people saying positive things about the doco yet, but there are plenty of viewers sharing their sadness and support online:
If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone. He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking 💔— Kirsty McCormack (@kirstymccormack) December 8, 2022
In light of tomorrow’s documentary release…just ask yourself where the negative press on William has been all these years 🤫#HarryandMeghan— Nicola Thorp 🇺🇦 (@nicolathorp_) December 7, 2022
How anyone can look at this family and feel hatred is beyond me. #HarryandMeghan— Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) December 8, 2022
Three years since White Island disaster as Netflix prepares to drop film.
White Island eruption survivor Jesse Langford has revealed the heartbreaking agony of leaving his family behind as he walked off the volcano in his desperate bid for safety in a new Netflix documentary.
Today marks three years since the 22-year-old Australian, who lost his parents and sister in the blast, was one of 47 people on White Island, also known as Whakaari, when it erupted in December 2019.
The Sydneysider was one of the few at the crater's rim during the blast to survive.
After three years, Langford has documented his ordeal for the first time in a new Netflix film, The Volcano, including the minutes after the eruption.
"Up near the acid lake, I was just sitting there rocking, rocking in pain. Everything, my whole body, was just tingling," he says in the film.
"My arm's covered in grey ash. I was just thinking 'I'm gonna die here. I'm gonna die. That's gonna be it.'
"I was sat in the middle of about half a dozen or more people, people who are dead or dying, and in that time you could hear their voices slowly start to dissipate - the screaming becoming less frequent, the crying becoming more quiet.
"After sitting there for half an hour I came to the realisation that no one was coming. Then something clicked, just to get up and go.
"Standing up and walking away from our parents. That was, I would say, the toughest thing I've ever had to do."
With burns to 90 per cent of his body, Langford staggered about 300m to the water's edge where he boarded a tour boat to safety.
The blast killed 22 people including 14 Australians.
The Volcano screens on Netflix from December 16.
Celine Dion diagnosed with neurological disorder
Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.
In an emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.
"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.
Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her Courage tour, which was to restart in February after several delays.
Her northern hemisphere spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been cancelled.
"I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now," she said.
- With AAP
Ian Thorpe on being gay and an athlete and why the two still clash.
Ian Thorpe has five Olympic gold medals, nine Commonwealth gold, 13 World Championships and 23 world records.
During his nine years competing in the pool, he was known as the Thorpedo - his big feet and long wingspan propelling him through the water for almost every distance from 100m to 800m.
But there was one title we weren’t aware of when he was in the sporting spotlight.
Today we speak to the man himself about the moment he sat down with Michael Parkinson and revealed to the world he was gay, whether he would have come out sooner had he known the response from the public, and how he plans to spend his time celebrating in Sydney for World Pride in 2023.
Feature image: Netflix/ @celinedion