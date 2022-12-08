By Gemma Bath

Three episodes of Harry and Meghan's docu-series dropped last night AEST, and for those around the world who've already watched it... there's mixed reactions.

No surprises that the Piers Morgans of the world are raging, writing on Twitter, "This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible."

"Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country. Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed," he added in another tweet.

The Irish Times described it as a 'gloopy and sometimes unwatchable plunge into Planet Sussex' that is 'largely a rehash of what we already know'.

While The Hollywood Reporter says, 'The audience is not enlightened of anything truly ground-breaking in the first three episodes.'

There haven't been many high-profile people saying positive things about the doco yet, but there are plenty of viewers sharing their sadness and support online:

If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone. He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking 💔 — Kirsty McCormack (@kirstymccormack) December 8, 2022

In light of tomorrow’s documentary release…just ask yourself where the negative press on William has been all these years 🤫#HarryandMeghan — Nicola Thorp 🇺🇦 (@nicolathorp_) December 7, 2022